Mauricio PochettinoGetty
Jacob Schneider

Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive match as USMNT manager to be November Nations League quarterfinal in St. Louis

USAM. PochettinoCONCACAF Nations LeagueMexicoPanama

U.S. Soccer has selected CITYPark as the venue for two-legged quarterfinal in the CONCACAF Nations League in November

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • USMNT schedule Nations League quarterfinal in St. Louis
  • Will be Pochettino's first competitive match
  • U.S. searching for fourth-straight title
Article continues below