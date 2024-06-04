Boehly Pochettino 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Mauricio Pochettino sends emotional message to Todd Boehly and Chelsea ownership regime after seeing Enzo Maresca drafted in to replace him at Stamford Bridge

Mauricio PochettinoChelseaPremier LeagueEnzo Maresca

Mauricio Pochettino has sent a message to Todd Boehly and the Chelsea ownership regime ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge for a Soccer Aid event.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pochettino to return to Stamford Bridge
  • Will take charge of Soccer Aid World XI
  • Sends emotional message to Boehly and Co.
Article continues below