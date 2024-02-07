'More relaxed than ever' - Mauricio Pochettino shrugs off Chelsea pressure after huge Aston Villa FA Cup win and insists he 'knows' Blues players back him amid Belle Silva controversy

James Hunsley
Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
ChelseaMauricio PochettinoAston Villa vs ChelseaFA CupPremier League

Mauricio Pochettino insisted he was "more relaxed than ever" after Chelsea's convincing win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pochettino had come under fire for recent results
  • But Chelsea responded in style against Villa
  • Blues boss says he is "more relaxed than ever"

Editors' Picks