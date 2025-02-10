'Could he be a problem in the dressing room?' - Mathys Tel's off-the-field behaviour questioned as former England star asks why Bayern Munich allowed highly-rated striker to join Tottenham
Former England star Paul Robinson raised questions on Mathys Tel's attitude off the pitch as he remained sceptical of Tottenham's new signing.
- Robinson questioned Spurs' decision to sign Tel
- Scored in his second appearance for Spurs
- Joined the club on loan with an option to buy