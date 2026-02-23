Massive blow for Man Utd! Star defender suffers injury hours before Everton clash

Carrick has won four and drawn one of his five games since succeeding Ruben Amorim. Former team-mate Edwin van der Sar praised Carrick for restoring United values to the team in his first month in the role.

Van der Sar said: "Manchester United has a culture. Manchester City has a culture; they have changed to a completely different culture. Sometimes people live a lot in history and what a club has achieved in the past and the way teams use to play football.

"The last three games Manchester United have played it looks a little bit like a United team from the past and that is nice to see for the fans, the belief that they get, the support the team gets – scoring a last-minute goal!

"As long as we do that in the game and we get the ball towards the goal and we score, that is something we need to believe in and if you can believe in a team – and they’re good players – but they need a certain kind of structure to get the best quality out of them."