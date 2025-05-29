This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Massimiliano Allegri to make San Siro comeback! AC Milan in advanced talks with six-time Serie A winner as he closes in on return to club he managed between 2010 and 2014 AC Milan M. Allegri Serie A Transfers AC Milan have identified former boss Massimiliano Allegri as their potential new head coach and are edging towards a verbal agreement. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Milan close to securing a deal with Allegri

The Italian manager has previously coached the club

Sergio Conceicao set to leave after short stint