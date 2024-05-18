Mason Greenwood Getafe 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

Mason Greenwood's next club: Napoli contact Man Utd as they step up efforts to sign exiled forward

Mason GreenwoodSSC NapoliManchester UnitedGetafePremier LeagueLaLigaSerie ATransfers

Napoli have contacted Manchester United over signing Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Man Utd
  • Set to leave Red Devils amid transfer links
  • Napoli contact United over possible transfer
Article continues below

Editors' Picks