Mason Greenwood Marseille 2024-25Getty
Richie Mills

Marseille problems continue as Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique accused of ignoring advice from team-mates and annoyance grows over 'amateurish attitude' within the squad

M. GreenwoodMarseilleL. HenriqueLigue 1

Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique have reportedly ignored the advice of some Marseille team-mates as frustration grows over an 'amateurish attitude'.

  Marseille have hit a difficult patch
  Reports of dressing room mutiny
  Problems continuing for Roberto De Zerbi
