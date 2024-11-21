'Marseille is a very, very, very, good choice!' - Paul Pogba urged to link up with former Man Utd team-mate Mason Greenwood at Ligue 1 club after Juventus exit
Former France star Adil Rami has urged Paul Pogba to join Mason Greenwood at Marseille following his recent Juventus exit.
- Pogba has Juventus contract terminated
- Marseille have been linked with the midfielder
- Rami wants his compatriot to sign with the Ligue 1 side