Getty/GOAL/DAZN 'That's why Man Utd want to get rid!' - Marcus Rashford blasted for 'tone deaf' decision to attend blockbuster Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight hours after missing Aston Villa's FA Cup semi-final thumping M. Rashford Aston Villa Manchester United Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Crystal Palace FA Cup Fans have criticised Marcus Rashford for attending Conor Benn's fight with Chris Eubank Jr hours after Aston Villa lost their FA Cup semi-final. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Villa beaten by Crystal Palace at Wembley

Rashford, who is on loan from Man Utd, currently injured

Fans spotted him at Battle of Britain boxing clash Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱