Marco van Basten claims Mohamed Salah has the 'brains of a beetle' in brutal response to Liverpool forward 'attacking' Arne Slot
Salah's explosive rant against Slot
After win the Premier League Golden Boot for a record-equalling fourth time last season, Salah has experienced a sudden dip in form in 2025-26. So far this season, the Egyptian winger has scored five goals and provided three assists in 19 matches across all competitions.
Salah's latest run of form prompted Slot to drop the star player from the Reds' starting lineup in their last three Premier League fixtures. After being left out as an unused substitute for a third consecutive game, Salah burst out in front of the media as he said: "I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. "Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."
Egyptian left out of Champions League squad
Following his public outburst against the club and manager, Liverpool have taken the extreme step of omitting Salah from their travelling squad to Italy for their crucial Champions League fixture against Inter in midweek. With such a huge decision, the reigning Premier League champions made clear to their star player that everybody - regardless of their standing at Anfield - must earn their place in the team. Salah will be left to reflect on that stance when his team-mates line up against Inter on Tuesday evening in Milan.
Dutch legend slams Salah
Former Netherlands international legendary forward Marco van Basten took a brutal dig at Salah for his behaviour against Slot and the Reds as he told Ziggo Sport: "I'd say: the brains of a cockchafer. If you react like that... He did very well last year, but this season he's not good. He's just been bad these past few months. I always find Slot honest and straightforward. He doesn't shy away from a fight and ultimately doesn't say anything unwise. Salah, on the other hand, really started attacking the man and reacting incorrectly."
How did Slot react to Salah's outburst?
A day after Salah went public with his frustration over the lack of game time, Reds boss Slot addressed the media to offer a response, as he said: "I don't feel that my authority has been undermined. It's not the way I feel it. It's not about me, if my life is difficult, yes or no, that's not very important in a situation like this. It's if it is more difficult for the team and for the club. No one likes us to be in the situation we're in at the moment. First of all, it's difficult to see staff members who work so hard are affected by the situation we're in now. Mainly because of the results. I'm the manager, I have to pick a team so to a certain extent I'm important, but my focus is on the team and not on me."
When asked if the winger had played his last game for the English champions, Slot added: "I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this moment in time."
