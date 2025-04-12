This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-ASTON VILLAAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Marco Asensio speaks out after becoming first player in NINE years to miss two penalties in a Premier League game as ex-Real Madrid star goes from hero to zero at Aston Villa

M. AsensioAston VillaSouthampton vs Aston VillaSouthamptonPremier League

Marco Asensio opened up after becoming the first player in nine years to miss two penalties in a Premier League match against Southampton.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Asensio first player in nine years to miss two penalties in an EPL game
  • Aston Villa beat Southampton 3-0
  • The Villans next face PSG on Tuesday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches