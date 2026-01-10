Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes huge transfer decision after falling out of favor at Barcelona under Hansi Flick

Ter Stegen has been all-but-frozen out of the club he joined in 2014 and has made 291 La Liga appearances for. The goalkeeper was once so trustworthy in the net and won the Champions League with the club in his debut season, but has since allowed errors and complacency to creep into his game, with injuries also taking a toll on his consistency.

The club, under the stewardship of Flick, have moved away from the German international and made a move for Garcia in the summer to be their number one. Szczesny has also been selected ahead of Ter Stegen in the past despite having taken the decision to retire a few years ago before making a comeback in October 2024 when Barcelona made him an offer.

Now, with his career in purgatory, Ter Stegen is open to leaving the club and getting his spot back in the national team. According to SPORT, the German is open to accepting a move to Girona and would want to make the switch this month.

The goalkeeper is reportedly determined to find his way back into Julian Nagelsmann’s World Cup plans and sees six months at the Estadi Montilivi as a potential option to achieve that.