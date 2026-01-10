Getty Images
Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes huge transfer decision after falling out of favor at Barcelona under Hansi Flick
No future at the Camp Nou
Ter Stegen has been all-but-frozen out of the club he joined in 2014 and has made 291 La Liga appearances for. The goalkeeper was once so trustworthy in the net and won the Champions League with the club in his debut season, but has since allowed errors and complacency to creep into his game, with injuries also taking a toll on his consistency.
The club, under the stewardship of Flick, have moved away from the German international and made a move for Garcia in the summer to be their number one. Szczesny has also been selected ahead of Ter Stegen in the past despite having taken the decision to retire a few years ago before making a comeback in October 2024 when Barcelona made him an offer.
Now, with his career in purgatory, Ter Stegen is open to leaving the club and getting his spot back in the national team. According to SPORT, the German is open to accepting a move to Girona and would want to make the switch this month.
The goalkeeper is reportedly determined to find his way back into Julian Nagelsmann’s World Cup plans and sees six months at the Estadi Montilivi as a potential option to achieve that.
Girona struggling to match demands
Despite this willingness to consider an exit from Camp Nou, Ter Stegen is not going to force his departure. Nor is he willing to leave the club at any price.
This means that the German, who has been largely excluded from the club’s plans on the pitch, will not forgo any money or sacrifice any of his salary to leave the club. This could prove quite the challenge for Girona, who would struggle to match the wage demands of Ter Stegen.
Barcelona are hoping to strike a deal with Girona and have the club cover part of his salary, but at the moment, this is still too great a fee for the Spanish side to afford. It is understood that Barcelona want almost a quarter of Ter Stegen’s weekly wages covered and the goalkeeper is encouraging Girona to make an offer closer to the Blaugrana’s conditions.
Managerial praise for Ter Stegen
Ter Stegen made his first appearance for Barcelona in a long time in December, appearing in a 2-0 Copa del Rey victory over Guadalajara. The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet and was praised by Flick after the game.
“Marc is the captain and has played many games in the 12 years he has been here. We talked with the rest of the coaches and we wanted to give him the opportunity to play. He is back, it is only for this match and I think it is a good next step,” Flick said.
Girona are chasing a new goalkeeper with Croatian Dominik Livakovic leaving the club. Michel, their head coach, expressed interest in the German shot-stopper.
"He’s a top player, everyone would like to have a goalkeeper like Ter Stegen,” he said.
A World Cup spot?
Should Ter Stegen finally get his move away from Barcelona, he will be under severe pressure to do enough to get into the mind of Nagelsmann. The German national coach has a number of different goalkeepers to call upon, but none are star names.
Ter Stegen may fancy his chances of displacing one of Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel or Noah Atubolu who were called up in Germany’s most recent squad for the World Cup qualifiers. However, he will have to be playing regularly and playing well in order to wrestle back his spot in the team.
