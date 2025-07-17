Marc-Andre ter Stegen considers surgery in move that could have huge transfer implications for Barcelona and Manchester City

Barcelona's long-serving goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly considering going under the knife, which could have huge transfer implications for Manchester City. With the new season approaching, the 33-year-old German shot-stopper has been informed he will start the campaign as Barcelona’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny. Hence, the keeper has been advised to seek a fresh challenge.

Ter Stegen has fallen in the pecking order

Barca want him sold with Man City lurking

But a surgery could ruin plans for all parties