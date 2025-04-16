Manuel Neuer salary: How much does Bayern Munich star earn per week and annually in Bundesliga?

Everything you need to know about Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer's salary playing in the Bundesliga

Legendary Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer continues to perform at a high level for the Bundesliga giants despite his advancing age, having already won numerous personal and team accolades over an FCB career spanning well over a decade.

Having witnessed generations of players come and go, Neuer has remained Bayern's main man between the sticks.

Given his status as a legendary figure in Germany's footballing history, Neuer is being well compensated for his services and, unsurprisingly, is one of the highest-paid players both at Bayern and in the league.

Article continues below

But exactly how much does he earn weekly and annually?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross