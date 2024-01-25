'A complete and utter waste of time' - Manchester United striker Anthony Martial SAVAGED by Simon Jordan in brutal takedown

'A complete and utter waste of time' - Manchester United striker Anthony Martial SAVAGED by Simon Jordan in brutal takedownRichard MillsGetty Anthony MartialManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFormer Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says Anthony Martial's spell at Manchester United has been an "utter waste of time". Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMartial sidelined with groin injuryJordan savages forward's United spellFrenchman out of contract this summer