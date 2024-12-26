FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-BODOE/GLIMTAFP
Richie Mills

Manchester United begin hunt for Dan Ashworth replacement after sporting director's shock exit as Omar Berrada spearheads search

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up whether they need to find a replacement for former sporting director Dan Ashworth.

  • Ashworth left Man Utd after five months
  • Berrada & Wilcox to take on bulk of his work
  • Assessing if they need a new sporting director
