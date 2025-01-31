This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Manchester City keep spending! Pep Guardiola's side eye late January move for Porto star Nico Gonzalez but face paying €60m release clause, with Barcelona holding 40% sell-on clause N. Gonzalez Manchester City Transfers FC Porto Barcelona Premier League Liga Portugal LaLiga Manchester City could make Nico Gonzalez their a signing of an expensive January transfer window as their squad rebuild continues apace. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City linked with Nico transfer

Ex-Barcelona midfielder now at Porto

Talks underway but premium cost involved Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match