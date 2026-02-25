Man Utd's next generation! Wayne Rooney present as son Kai comes on as a substitute for Man Utd U18s but another wonderkid steals the show

Wayne was in the stands as United's Under-18s saw off Derby with ease on Wednesday, with the young Red Devils running riot in a 6-1 victory. The former England captain was a proud father as his son Kai was introduced from the substitutes bench, with the likes of current senior manager Michael Carrick and his former team-mate John O'Shea also in attendance to watch Darren Fletcher's side.

Louie Bradbury handed United an early lead in the sixth minute, but Sean Corry equalised for Derby just before the half-hour mark. However, JJ Gabriel put his side back in front from the penalty spot before Noah Ajayi made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time.

Bradbury got his brace in the 67th minute, while Gabriel and Ayaji also completed their doubles in the second half. The win took United within a point of leaders Manchester City in the Under-18 Premier League, though they have played three games more than their local rivals.