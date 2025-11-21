Getty
Man Utd warned not to ignore 'stupid' Saudi offers for Bruno Fernandes as ex-Red Devils star reveals the one quality Ruben Amorim must find in a replacement for in-demand captain
Fernandes contract: Terms of deal at Old Trafford
Interest in Fernandes was fended off in the last window, with United’s club captain making no push for the exits at Old Trafford. He is tied to a contract through to 2027 that includes the option for a further 12-month extension.
Fernandes remains a talismanic figure for the Red Devils, and his presence would be missed were a sale to be sanctioned. United do, however, have some big decisions to make on his future - with his market value set to decrease the older he gets and the shorter his current terms become.
Man Utd sale: Should Red Devils listen to offers for Fernandes?
Quizzed on whether Fernandes will still be a United player at the start of the 2026-27 season, former Red Devils defender Wes Brown - speaking in association with BetWright casino - told GOAL: “I think he will be. Regardless of what happens with Bruno, I know that he would really love to stay. At the same time, if stupid offers get brought in, what can you do?
“He’s getting to that age now where he still wants to be part of it, but you can’t just dismiss everything because that’s not how the world works. I don’t think anyone would take it too personally if that did happen. He’s done everything he can to try and help the team. At some point it will come to that crunch if someone comes in - probably talking Saudi with that money. If that happens again, whatever happens you can’t blame Bruno. You have to accept that he did right by what he needed to do and then move on again.
“You need a player with that same energy. That’s what people don’t get - the same energy. Sometimes my mates say ‘he does this, he does that’, which is because sometimes nobody else is doing anything! He’s trying to do something. People don’t understand that and get it, which is fine. But he is definitely a player that you need, or need someone like that. Not necessarily to replace, but in the same category. If he was to go, it would be a big miss.”
How close did Fernandes come to leaving Man Utd in 2025?
Fernandes said of the transfer saga that he became caught up in during the summer of 2025: “I had the conversations with Al-Hilal. Everyone is aware of that. Everyone knows that. There were also other clubs that tried after Al-Hilal, but obviously my answer wouldn't change.
“From Europe, I had some people talking to me, but we never got into the place where we would be offering on the table or not. Because it's all very nice and people want you, but then they need to put the money on the table for the club. If not, the club won't allow me to go.”
He added on talks with United bosses, including head coach Ruben Amorim: “He wanted me to stay. The club said the same. And I always said that if the club was like ‘Bruno, we want to cash in, you are 30 years old. We want to make some money. We don't think you can be part of the future project’, or whatever, I would be like, OK, I have to find a solution for myself, whatever is best for me and my family. And I will leave.
“But obviously that wasn't the case. I felt that I was still part of the plan, that I could still help the club to achieve whatever was our aims. And that's what made me stay. Obviously, I have a big connection with the fans, with the club, also the country. My family feels very well here.”
When will Fernandes make a decision on Man Utd future?
Fernandes is now shelving any talks regarding his future until after the 2026 World Cup. He went on to say: “As I've always said, I feel good here. I want to achieve my dreams still. But obviously I can't talk by the side of the club. I've seen a lot of news. I've seen a lot of people talking that I had an agreement to go already next season. If the club has done that agreement, it wasn't made with me.
“So I haven't spoken with anyone. I could tell you that there are still people talking to me and saying that they will be very eager to have me next year, of course. But from my side, that's not talked about. Because my agent also knows how I work, so if he wants to talk to me, it will be after the World Cup. Because until then, I won't speak to anyone.”
Fernandes joined United from Sporting in January 2020. He has taken in 302 appearances for the club, scoring 100 goals. FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes have been savoured with the Red Devils, while suffering final heartache in two Europa League finals.
