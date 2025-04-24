Man Utd warned signing Matheus Cunha will not solve their problems with 'terrible' Red Devils told ex-midfielder Scott McTominay the perfect fit for Ruben Amorim
Jamie O'Hara has shared his opinion on Manchester United's woes, claiming the Red Devils' problems won't be solved by signing Wolves' Matheus Cunha.
- Ex-Spurs midfielder questions Brazilian's workrate
- O'Hara claims McTominay a perfect fit for Amorim
- "Apart from Bruno... United have nothing else going for them"