Man Utd dealt HUGE blow alongside two Premier League rivals as Premier League's PSR rules remain in place for 2025-26 campaign following Man City's latest legal challenge
Manchester United reportedly dealt a huge blow alongside Newcastle and Aston Villa as Premier League's PSR rules remain for the 2025-26 campaign.
- Clubs were ready to replace existing PSR rules
- Latest developments indicate that might get delayed
- Trouble brewing for Man Utd and others