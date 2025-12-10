Man Utd table free transfer proposal for Sergio Ramos in surprise move after seeing Real Madrid icon leave Liga MX outfit Monterrey

This is far from the first time the Premier League giants have pursued Ramos. In 2015, United were in advanced talks to lure Ramos away from Madrid and lodged a bid of £28.6 million, as reported by Sky Sports at the time. Ramos later admitted he had seriously considered the move before ultimately committing to a new five-year deal in Spain.

"I stayed where I should have stayed, Real Madrid, but I was indeed close to playing for United," he admitted in a 2023 interview with The Mirror. "It was not to be, but I do keep that admiration for the club, to the Premier League and the players, because the rhythm of play, the pace is different, and it's a league we can all learn a great deal from, all of us."

United made another attempt in 2023, tabling a late proposal worth around £73,000 per week, but Ramos dismissed it almost immediately. According to reports at The Sun, the swiftness of his refusal surprised United officials, who had taken too long to finalise their terms.

