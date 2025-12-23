Man Utd set for Saudi Arabia trip after fixture rescheduling allows for mid-season friendlies abroad

Serie A giants AC Milan are one team Manchester United could potentially face, according to The Times. The Rossoneri have a similar gap in their schedule and are also without European football this season.

Talk of a Saudi friendly has also drawn speculation that United come up against former star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal icon currently plys his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and it's been claimed a glamour friendly between the two sides could hand the Red Devils a welcome financial boost.

Ronaldo has spoken about his former club recently and admitted he's sad to see them struggle. He told Piers Morgan Uncensored: "I'm sad, because the club is one of the most important clubs in the world - and a club that I still have in my heart - because of the obvious reasons you have to follow with intelligent people, smart people, to create a base for the future as Manchester United. So many years ago, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, [David] Beckham, they became big players, but they had youth. So Manchester United right now, they don't have a structure. I hope that changes in the present-future, because the potential of the club is amazing. It's one of the most important clubs of the century."