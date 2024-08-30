Fiorentina v Venezia - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

No Man Utd return for Sofyan Amrabat! Fenerbahce win the battle to sign Fiorentina midfielder in deal totalling €18m

S. AmrabatFenerbahceTransfersManchester UnitedSuper LigFiorentinaSerie A

Sofyan Amrabat's future has been decided, with the Moroccan midfielder set to join Turkish side Fenerbahce.

  • Fiorentina agree deal with Fenerbahce
  • Amrabat set for switch to Turkish giants
  • Spent last season on loan at Man Utd
