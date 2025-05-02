This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-EUR-C3-ATHLETIC BILBAO-MANCHESTER UNITEDAFP
Joe Strange

'Without him they're a disaster!' - Man Utd would've been RELEGATED without 'unbelievable' Bruno Fernandes this season, claims former Liverpool star

B. FernandesManchester UnitedEuropa LeaguePremier League

Jermaine Pennant believes Manchester United would've been relegated this season if it weren't for the brilliance of captain Bruno Fernandes.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Fernandes shone again in win over Athletic Club
  • Pennant insists he's saved Man Utd this season
  • Ex-winger claims Red Devils could've gone down
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match