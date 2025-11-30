Man Utd player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount emerge as unlikely heroes while Bruno Fernandes' quick thinking sparks set-piece-inspired comeback win

United could have taken an early lead within the first minute, as Dean Henderson made a double save at the feet of Casemiro from point-blank range following a long throw-in. The Brazilian would soon come close to scoring again, too, when he glanced a header wide from a Bruno Fernandes delivery.

That would be as close as United came in the first half, as Palace soon took a strange-hold on proceedings. A defensive mix-up involving Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro saw Mateta run through on goal, only to drag the ball wide, while Senne Lammens saved from Daichi Kamada and Yoro blocked well from Yeremy Pino. But the French defender's naive challenge on fellow countryman Mateta allowed the Eagles striker to give his side the lead from the penalty spot, though it took him two attempts due to a double touch.

With seconds of first-half stoppage time remaining, De Ligt slipped and was bailed out by a last-ditch Luke Shaw block with Eddie Nketiah bearing down on goal, and that would prove to be a turning point in the game.

The Red Devils came out for the second half with purpose and captain Fernandes would be at the centre of all of it, assisting goals for both Zirkzee and Mount from free-kicks. The two finishes were outstanding, as Zirkzee swivelled to fire home from the tightest of angles before Mount struck from the edge of the box to complete the turnaround.

Palace rallied late on, but United defended strongly to see out an outstanding away victory.

GOAL rates United's players from Selhurst Park...