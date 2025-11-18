Getty
Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho holds transfer talks with three Turkish clubs amid struggles on loan at Aston Villa
Sancho's woes deepen at Aston Villa
Sancho's career has been on a downward trajectory ever since he clashed with ex-United boss Erik ten Hag and was banished from the first team at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. In January 2024, he was sent back to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan, but he returned to Old Trafford that summer.
He was then shipped off a season-long loan to Chelsea, but failed to revive his form and the Blues decided against signing the winger permanently from United.
The Red Devils were unable to find any permanent suitors in the summer after relegating Sancho to the 'Bomb Squad', and he eventually signed for Villa on loan. The England international has only started three games for the Villans to date and questions are being asked about his future once again.
Is Sancho heading to Turkey?
According to Caughtoffside, Sancho and his representatives were spotted in Istanbul during the international break, where they held meetings with officials from three Turkish Super Lig giants, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Galatasaray. The meetings took place at a luxury hotel where each club presented their long-term vision and plan to the English winger.
At the moment, it is unclear which club is leading the race to sign the United outcast permanently in the January transfer window, but the report adds that Sancho is prepared to take a major pay cut. He currently earns £13 million per season under the terms of his United contract, but is willing to slash it down to £7-8m.
Dortmund remain interested in Sancho
Earlier this month, Sport Bild reported that Sancho's former club Borussia Dortmund are also plotting a move for the winger in the January window and United will be willing to sell if they can agree on a fair price. Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke remain admirers of the 25-year-old despite his recent poor run of form, but the main problem lies in his integration into the squad. The last time Sancho appeared in the Black and Yellow, Edin Terzic was the head coach. Now, under Niko Kovac, it is not yet known how Sancho could be deployed since the former Bayern Munich boss is not a fan of classic wingers. Moreover, the club are concerned about Sancho's physical condition, which has been a key reason behind his struggles at Villa Park.
Sancho told to fix his attitude
Last month, Premier League legend Alan Shearer questioned Sancho's on-field behaviour and attitude as the Newcastle icon told Betfair: "I don't know what's going on with Jadon Sancho in terms of his training or his life, but he's got an opportunity at Villa now, and if it doesn't work out here, people will look back and say, 'Hang on, you've been given so many opportunities.' You can only have so many. It hasn't worked out yet for him, but there's only one way around it and that is hard work. Get your head down, get your attitude right, and if you do that, things will turn around."
Aston Villa are due back in Premier League action on Sunday, away at Leeds.
