Leny Yoro
Mitchell Fretton

Man Utd to make huge offer to sign Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro - but Real Madrid urge defender to wait for them instead

Manchester United

Manchester United are keen to sign Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro but face stiff competition from Real Madrid.

  • Yoro attracting interest from Europe's top clubs
  • Man Utd keen to bring Frenchman to Old Trafford
  • Real Madrid providing competition to Red Devils
