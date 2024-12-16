Man Utd must get rid of 'moping' Marcus Rashford in January - out-of-favour striker simply doesn't have what it takes to be part of Ruben Amorim's Old Trafford revolution

The Red Devils didn't miss the academy graduate in the derby, and there's no sense prolonging an unhappy marriage for another six months

"It doesn't look good for him," Roy Keane told Sky Sports after seeing Ruben Amorim leave Marcus Rashford out of his squad for Manchester United's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. "I think a move for Marcus would suit the player. He hasn't been great recently. He (Amorim) has obviously seen something he doesn't like."

To make matters worse for Rashford, United pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory over Manchester City without him, as Amad Diallo solidified his status as the best winger at the club. The dazzling Ivorian won the penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted to level the scoreline, before producing a brilliant run and finish to complete a remarkable late comeback for the visitors, who are now within sight of the Champions League places again.

Amorim's ruthless decision to drop Rashford paid off. To say the 27-year-old "hasn't been great recently" is actually a massive understatement, and a transfer away would also "suit" United, ideally at the earliest possible opportunity.

Rashford is not a beloved academy product anymore, he's a waste of space, and doesn't deserve to be part of Amorim's revolution at Old Trafford.