Man Utd's Maya Le Tissier should be the heir to Lucy Bronze's right-back throne for the Lionesses - so why was she dropped from the England squad?

Sarina Wiegman's side are lacking depth in a few positions, and this particular problem was apparent in games with Sweden and Ireland in April

Lucy Bronze has been a stalwart for the Lionesses for over 10 years now. She's been the star of some of England's most memorable moments and a key component in the team's most successful era, which has resulted in a European Championship title and a World Cup final. But criticism of her performances is undoubtedly growing, and there is no obvious replacement for Sarina Wiegman to turn to.

Regardless of whether or not that scrutiny is justified, it has certainly highlighted the lack of competition England have for Bronze in her right-back role. For a long time, Maya Le Tissier has looked to be the heir to her throne. The versatile defender broke through as a teenager at Brighton and has been one of Manchester United's most impressive performers since making that step up the Women's Super League hierarchy back in 2022.

But despite her continued improvements, Le Tissier wasn't even in the squad this week to provide depth to yet another position - alongside left-back and, following Rachel Daly's retirement, centre-forward - that the Lionesses seriously lack options in.