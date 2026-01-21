'The fact that they are still here is a joke!' - Man Utd legend tells Harry Maguire & Luke Shaw 'it's time to move on' in savage rant

Maguire's contract at United expires in the summer, while Shaw has 18 months left to run on his current deal with Michael Carrick's side, and Parker added that the duo have 'no future' at Old Trafford. "None of them are getting better. At their age, they have to realise that it is time to move on," Parker continued.

"They have no future at the club. Listen, it is hard sometimes, I know that. I was told I didn’t have a future at Manchester United, but Gary Neville did. That’s life, and you just have to move on.

"I think when they are done playing football one day, they will realise that they made a mistake by staying for so long. Can I blame them? Yes and no. They were offered a contract and they took it, which is completely fair, but at some point you have to look yourself in the mirror and accept that you have nothing to offer.

"Can they do a good job under Carrick? Maybe, if he changes the playing style drastically, and he might have to if he wants to keep his job. But the way Manchester United should be going forward, being attack-minded, just doesn’t suit them."