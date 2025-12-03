VIDEO: 'That's a lot better!' - Man Utd legend David Beckham cheekily trolls Liverpool in adidas shop
Beckham was spotted at an adidas store where he was looking at a rack full of caps, which consisted of hats for both Premier League giants Liverpool and United, side by side. The former England wide man picked up the first cap from the United row and placed it in front of the Liverpool row to hide the Reds' badge. He then cheekily said on camera: "That's a lot better".
Beckham's opinion on Man Utd - 'There’s still a long way to go'
Beckham was recently quizzed by Sky Sports while in the Middle East as he was asked to share his opinion on the current United squad and their performance in the 2025-26 campaign thus far. The 50-year-old said: "I think there are signs of the manager turning things around. He has tweaked a few things and we are coming into a few better results. There’s still a long way to go and there has been a few games where we haven’t been playing as well. But I think we’ve got a good manager there and I think he is changing things slowly.”
Beckham to assist Amorim in Man Utd rebuilding
Ruben Amorim is reportedly planning to call on Red Devils legends Eric Cantona, David Beckham and four other club icons in a bid to take his squad rebuild to the next level. United endured a nightmare 2024-25 campaign but have shown signs of improvement in the first half of the new season and currently sit seventh in the Premier League table after winning six of their first 13 matches.
A source to The Sun: "Throughout his own career, Ruben always loved when former players and legends of the clubs he played for would interact with the team — sharing knowledge, stories, and advice about what it means to represent the club. Coming from Benfica, he understands what real pressure feels like and how to use it to grow — as a man, a player, and now as a leader. He believes these exchanges can help the players make the most of their time at United, both on and off the pitch."