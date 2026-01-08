+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
That's more like it! Man Utd making up for disappointing summer transfer window with January aggression that can lift season to new heights

Manchester United's season so far has been dominated by criticisms of the preparation, or lack thereof, done before it. After making just three summer signings, while bidding farewell to two first-team players, the Red Devils' squad looked completely ill-equipped for the challenge of competing in the Women's Champions League proper for the first time, if they were to also remain a contender on a domestic front. But having rather admirably kept themselves afloat despite those issues, United are already attacking the January window with the necessary, and overdue, vigour needed.

Christmas leftovers were still being eaten when the Red Devils unveiled Hanna Lundkvist as their first winter addition on December 27, sparking a series of vital announcements. A day later, Hinata Miyazawa, the impressive Japan international, extended her expiring contract through to 2029 and then, with the New Year still not upon us, Lea Schuller joined United in the biggest indication yet that the club means business. The Germany international arrives after scoring 103 goals in 180 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Nine points off the pace in the Women's Super League, a point outside the European places and with a Champions League play-off tie to contend with, there's plenty of work for United to do in the second half of this season. Fortunately, the club finally appears to be doing what is necessary off the pitch in order to be more successful on it.

    Not best-placed to build

    It's hard to overstate the odds that United's players had to overcome during the first half of this campaign. Marc Skinner's side have asserted themselves as one of the best in England over the last few years, turning the 'big three' of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City into a 'big four', but it is in taking that next step that they have yet to really make in-roads. If United want to challenge for a WSL title and other domestic honours regularly, while also being a consistent figure in the Champions League, they need a bigger squad packed with more quality.

    However, despite winning that first major honour by beating Tottenham in the 2024 FA Cup final, and qualifying for the Champions League proper for the first time this season, United came into the campaign lacking the crucial squad depth every top team needs, something best evidenced by the fact that only Twente used fewer players in the UWCL league phase than the Red Devils.

    'Let the women's team down'

    That lack of depth was only further exposed by injuries, the kind that every top team has to deal with, especially when their squad is full of senior internationals who have fixtures for their country on top of those often across four fronts for their club. United, though, felt the brunt of absentees so much harder.

    In their Champions League qualifier against Hammarby in August, Skinner could name just two senior outfield players among his substitutes, while the bench of just five in the WSL clash with Liverpool a month later led to strong criticism of the club and its lack of movement in the summer window.

    "I think Manchester United have let the women's team down this year," Carla Ward, the current Ireland boss, said while on punditry for Sky Sports for that game. "There's an opportunity to bring more bodies in – they're in the Champions League and playing across all competitions, so [Skinner] has got his hands tied. That's such a small bench, a thin bench, and not many options."

    Admirable against the odds

    But despite missing all of Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Gabby George, Fridolina Rolfo, Simi Awujo, Leah Galton, Jayde Riviere, Celin Bizet and Millie Turner for spells this season, while also dealing with other minor complaints that have resulted in key players missing a game here and there, United have performed admirably well.

    Yes, the WSL title is likely well beyond them at this point, given the nine-point gap to league leaders City, but the Red Devils are well in touch when it comes to securing European football next season, only a point and a place outside the top three; they got through the Champions League league phase and have a great chance to reach the quarter-finals, needing to beat an Atletico Madrid side they've already got the better of this year in the first knockout round; and they're also in the League Cup semi-finals with their first FA Cup tie to come later this month.

    Skinner and his squad deserve immense credit for all of that and the staff should be praised also for the impact of the players they have signed. It can sometimes be lost because of the talk of how this team needs more recruits, but those who were brought into the club last summer have made a fantastic start, with Rolfo scoring some huge goals, Jess Park lighting games up in a new wide role that suits her brilliantly and Julia Zigiotti Olme having a brilliantly consistent season in midfield.

    Need for investment

    It's laid a great foundation, then, one that United had to build on this month. Despite those successes, there have clearly been moments where this team has struggled with the demands of the calendar, most notably just before the winter break when they won only twice in a seven-game spell that forced them to play every few days because of their involvement in Europe. Acting fast in this window, as they have, can help ensure that doesn't happen again when the schedule gets tough.

    "It's nothing to do with the quality in my squad right now," Skinner, who repeatedly admitted his team needed January signings, stressed last month, talking about that lack of depth. "It needs support and it needs numbers of quality. I don't want to diminish anything from my squad. I love [the players] and what they do. It's not about replacing them, but it's about trying to grow the team."

    Important additions

    That approach of building out this squad, rather than replacing those in it, has been evident in the two faces United have brought in already.

    The capture of Lundkvist, for one, is not a marquee or statement signing by the Red Devils, but she could turn out to be one of their most important additions all year, as she helps reinforce a right-back role that has been crying out for depth. Riviere has been excellent there ever since arriving in Manchester at the start of 2023, but she cannot play every minute, not if she is to keep playing at such a high level and stay injury free. Lundkvist, then, provides another option for Skinner to use in that role, as opposed to asking another defender to adapt to the unfamiliar position as he has had to at times.

    Schuller, meanwhile, is almost the opposite. Coming into this window, few would've picked out centre-forward as an absolutely necessary position for United to strengthen, especially given some of the other important areas of concern. However, to sign the 28-year-old, who boasts an incredibly prolific goal-scoring record, feels like a statement of intent. Schuller is the kind of player that can help elevate this attack to new levels, while also providing increased flexibility in team selection.

    More to come

    And that is just the start. There's still a lot of work for United to do this month. After all, Skinner said his team "need three or four" signings this month in order for United to be in a position to really fight hard on all four fronts in the second half of this season. But it is really positive for the club to have started so quickly and aggressively in the window, making up for not doing exactly that in the summer.

    United showed plenty of good stuff in the first half of this season but often found their heads butting against a squad size-induced ceiling at big moments. By bringing in Lundkvist and Schuller, that ceiling is already significantly higher than it was when the Red Devils signed off for the winter break - and just in time for a potentially pivotal trip to Arsenal on Saturday. Still, more has to come, and if more does come, the second half of this season could be really special for this team.

