That's more like it! Man Utd making up for disappointing summer transfer window with January aggression that can lift season to new heights

But despite missing all of Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Gabby George, Fridolina Rolfo, Simi Awujo, Leah Galton, Jayde Riviere, Celin Bizet and Millie Turner for spells this season, while also dealing with other minor complaints that have resulted in key players missing a game here and there, United have performed admirably well.

Yes, the WSL title is likely well beyond them at this point, given the nine-point gap to league leaders City, but the Red Devils are well in touch when it comes to securing European football next season, only a point and a place outside the top three; they got through the Champions League league phase and have a great chance to reach the quarter-finals, needing to beat an Atletico Madrid side they've already got the better of this year in the first knockout round; and they're also in the League Cup semi-finals with their first FA Cup tie to come later this month.

Skinner and his squad deserve immense credit for all of that and the staff should be praised also for the impact of the players they have signed. It can sometimes be lost because of the talk of how this team needs more recruits, but those who were brought into the club last summer have made a fantastic start, with Rolfo scoring some huge goals, Jess Park lighting games up in a new wide role that suits her brilliantly and Julia Zigiotti Olme having a brilliantly consistent season in midfield.