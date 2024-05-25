Brought to you by
Man Utd sign Man City GFXSamuel Luckhurst X/Getty/ GOAL
Jack McRae

PHOTO: 'Cheats!' - Man Utd fans aim cheeky dig at rivals Man City with 'Junction 115' motorway sign ahead of FA Cup final

Manchester UnitedManchester CityFA CupManchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester United fans have targeted Manchester City fans travelling down to Wembley for the FA Cup final with a 'Junction 115' joke.

  • Man Utd fans aim joke at City fans
  • Rivals face off in FA Cup final
  • City charged with 115 breaches of financial rules

