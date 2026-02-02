Man Utd fail with late attempt to hijack Liverpool's £60m Jeremy Jacquet transfer after Reds gazumped Chelsea

The Reds have a £60 million ($82m) package pieced together, with Arne Slot looking to build long-term on Merseyside. According to The Athletic, a medical at Anfield is set to be undertaken on deadline day.

Jacquet will sign a contract with Liverpool through to 2031, with his big-money transfer being completed in the summer. He will jet into Merseyside to put the finishing touches to that agreement, before heading back to Rennes.

Chelsea were another team that were hoping to get a deal done there, but they have missed out on the hottest of prospects. Jacquet, who has started every Ligue 1 fixture that he has been available for this season, has favoured the Reds over the Blues. That is because he feels that regular game time will be easier to come by at Liverpool - with Ibrahima Konate’s contract running down towards free agency and Virgil van Dijk set to turn 35 in July.

Chelsea, in contrast, already have Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Aaron Anselmino and Jorrel Hato on their books, while Levi Colwill is recovering from injury and Mamadou Sarr is returning from a loan spell at Strasbourg.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!