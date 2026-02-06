Blow for Man Utd & England! Injury rules Ella Toone out of Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid as involvement in the Lionesses' World Cup qualifiers also in doubt

Toone was last involved for United in their final game before the winter break, a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-finals. However, head coach Marc Skinner confirmed in January that the 26-year-old had suffered "a bone stress response in her hip" that was expected to rule her out for six to eight weeks, from the point he spoke to the media a couple of weeks ago.

Skinner has now provided a further update on Toone's condition as some huge games approach for both United and England, confirming on Thursday that the playmaker will miss the upcoming Champions League tie with Atletico. The Red Devils travel to Madrid on Thursday for the first leg of that clash, before welcoming the Spaniards to England on February 19.

"It just needs time to heal, basically," he explained, noting that Toone was set to see a specialist on Friday. "She won’t be involved in the first Champions League games. Hopefully, if we can qualify through, we can get her involved for the next ones beyond that."