Man Utd cult hero Javier Hernandez posts video of himself crying over viral baby monkey Punch

Chicharito didn't just stop at sharing the footage; he offered a profound psychological breakdown of why the animal's plight resonated so deeply with him. Writing to his fans, the former Real Madrid and West Ham star explained: “Punch Monkey moved us because he is strong and he is real. He tries to defend himself without fully knowing how, and we have all done this at some point. There is no malice in him only emotion, innocence, and a desire to exist.”

The veteran forward, currently a free agent after departing his boyhood club Chivas in January, continued to draw life lessons from the viral footage. “He teaches us that: You can feel deeply without living in complaint. You can recognize rejection without becoming a victim. You can protect your heart without closing it off. Less ‘what they did to me,’ and more ‘what do I do with this?’” Hernandez wrote, receiving widespread support from fans who praised his vulnerability and stoic outlook.