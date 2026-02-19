Man Utd & Chelsea want ‘the best player’ at Nottingham Forest as European Cup-winning Reds legend reacts to transfer rumours

Two-time European Cup winner Anderson has seen plenty of Murillo across his 100 appearances for Forest and - speaking in association with Betting site BetSelect - told GOAL when asked if the Brazil international is ready to join a Premier League title hopeful: “I did an event for Forest about six/seven months ago with Ryan Yates, did an adidas thing for the club, and while we were there - must have been there three or four hours - I just asked him a question: Who is the best player? He went, Murillo, straight away. That tells me he’s a good player.

“I have seen a lot of him and he is a really good player. He will be sadly missed if he does go, but there’s a long way to go. He has got some left foot, those diagonal balls, but Yates said he was the best player at the club and I was surprised because of all the other people that are up there as well.”

Anderson played alongside a couple of iconic centre-halves in his Forest heyday, under the legendary Brian Clough, and added on Murillo being much more than an old school ‘head it and kick it’ defender: “No, which [Larry] Lloyd and [Kenny] Burns were. They could play as well but Cloughie’s main message was ‘once you get the ball, give it to someone that can play’. It’s all changed since then. He’s great on the ball and, invariably, centre-halves have more than anybody in the modern day.”