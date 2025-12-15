Man Utd handed Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo boost after reaching AFCON agreement ahead of Bournemouth clash

Amorim had spoken about the situation regarding the three players at his pre-match press conference on Friday and admitted he was frustrated at not knowing whether they would be involved or not. He told reporters: "We are still in conversation with the national teams. The game is Monday. They are here, they are training and we are trying to prepare all the scenarios to prepare the game. It's frustrating, but at the same time nobody knows who is going to play. So it's a good thing I think. So we have players to cope with everything and that is something. With a long week you can see a lot of things and work on several things to prepare for the game and any situation."

