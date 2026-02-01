Man United hero Benjamin Sesko admits squad work rate has improved under Michael Carrick after scoring 'unbelievable' winning goal vs Fulham

Carrick was handed managerial reins following the departure of Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim. Darren Fletcher took in two matches at the helm immediately after that decision was taken, with United hitting a 111-year low as they crashed out of the FA Cup at the earliest opportunity.

A spark was required from somewhere, and Carrick - a Premier League and Champions League title winner from his playing days - has provided that. He enjoyed a dream start to his tenure when claiming derby bragging rights against Manchester City.

That impressive result was followed by another at table-topping Arsenal - with the odd goal in five also taking the Red Devils to three points there - and a top-four standing has been retained following a battling victory over Fulham.

The Cottagers equalised in the 91st minute of that fixture, but there was still time for Sesko to spin and crash the ball into the top corner three minutes later - with wild scenes of celebration being sparked.