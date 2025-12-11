Man Utd and Bayern Munich target 16-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder with La Liga giants keeping track

According to reports emanating from Bolavip and Futbol Ecuador, the teenage midfielder has become the primary target for a host of Europe's most prestigious clubs. Castillo, who is currently plying his trade with Liga de Quito (LDU), has seen his stock rise meteorically following a breakthrough campaign with the youth sides.

Despite being just 16 years of age, he was an instrumental figure in LDU’s recent triumph in the Ecuadorian U-19 tournament. His performances were marked by a maturity that belies his years, prompting the club’s hierarchy to invite him to train with the senior squad on multiple occasions. Reports indicate that both United and Bayern have moved to the front of the queue, registering concrete interest in the player as they look to secure his services before his valuation skyrockets. The battle for his signature is expected to be fierce, with European scouts now a regular presence at LDU's Pomasqui training complex, analysing every touch and pass the youngster makes as they prepare their final reports for club directors back in Manchester and Munich.