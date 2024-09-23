Man Utd say new 'world-class' 100,000-seater stadium would give £7.3bn boost to UK economy amid huge regeneration plan

AFPRitabrata BanerjeeMan Utd say new 'world-class' 100,000-seater stadium would give £7.3bn boost to UK economy amid huge regeneration planManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAn economic report suggests that a new 100,000 seater stadium for Manchester United would give a massive £7.3 billion ($10bn) boost to the UK economy.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd's new stadium could boost UK economyCommissioned report on project's economic implicationsRed Devils to begin Europa League journey this weekArticle continues below