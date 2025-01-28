Man United and Liverpool stars team up to invest in new Baller League featuring YouTube sensations KSI and IShowSpeed as Mason Mount says he 'can't wait' for UK expansion
Manchester United and Liverpool players are teaming up to invest in the new Baller League, which will feature YouTube sensations KSI and IShowSpeed.
- Man Utd and Liverpool stars invest in Baller League
- Will expand in the UK and the US in 2025
- Will feature KSI and IShowSpeed