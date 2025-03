This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Man City target €60m Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Hugo Larsson - but face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool Manchester City H. Larsson Transfers Arsenal Liverpool Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Premier League Manchester City are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt's €60 million-rated youngster Hugo Larsson but face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below City target Frankfurt midfielder

Liverpool and Arsenal also interested

Bundesliga side demand huge fee for youngster Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱