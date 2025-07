This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Man City's new right-back? Premier League side in talks over Inter star before €25m release clause expires next week as Barcelona eye summer swoop D. Dumfries Inter Manchester City Barcelona Serie A Premier League LaLiga Transfers Inter are concerned about Denzel Dumfries' future amid interest from Manchester City and Barcelona due to his €25 million (£21m/$30m) release clause. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Denzel Dumfries has a €25m release clause

Release clause expires in a week

Release clause expires in a week

Man City and Barcelona are showing interest