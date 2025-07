This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Barcelona must hurry to snap up €25m Denzel Dumfries before release clause expires as Inter full-back prepares to switch agent in possible hint at summer move D. Dumfries Inter Barcelona Serie A LaLiga Transfers Barcelona are in a race against time if they are to trigger Denzel Dumfries' €25 million release clause amid reports of a bid for the Inter star. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dutchman has a release clause of €25m

The release clause expires on 15 July

Barcelona must decide and act quickly Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱