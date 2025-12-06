+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModeloDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Man City Sunderland ratings gfxGetty
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Sunderland: Rayan Cherki that is FILTHY! Frenchman's insane box of tricks bamboozles Black Cats as classy City go on the hunt for Arsenal

Rayan Cherki delivered a masterclass in skills to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Sunderland which showed they mean business in the title race. The Frenchman produced the moment of the game by serving up a header for Phil Foden with an outrageous rabona straight from the streets of Lyon, crowning a dominant win for Pep Guardiola's side after goals from Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

City were lifted before kick off by Aston Villa's dramatic win over Arsenal. They struggled to get going in the face of an expectedly stubborn gameplan from the visitors, who had lost only one of their previous seven games and were seventh in the table when the game kicked off. Haaland barely saw the ball, let alone a shooting opportunity, in the opening half an hour while Foden and Bernardo Silva both missed the target.

Having seen their more elaborate attempts to break down Sunderland come to nothing, Dias broke the deadlock in the 31st minute with a no-nonsense strike from 30 yards out which went flying into the top corner with the help of a deflection. The hosts suddenly started playing with a lot more confidence and moments later they were 2-0 up, Gvardiol rising highest to head home Foden's corner.

City had squandered a two-goal advantage in their last home game against Leeds and turned a four-goal lead over Fulham in mid-week to a narrow win by a single strike. They had a couple of nervy moments in the second half, including Granit Xhaka hammering the post and Gianluigi Donnarumma saving from Wilson Isidor from point-blank range.

But Cherki's show-stopping moment, which prompted Foden to run straight towards him in gratitude, ensured City took all the points. And they are now breathing down Arsenal's necks, having cut their seven-point gap behind the Gunners from two weeks ago to just two points.

A miserable afternoon for Sunderland was compounded when Luke O'Nien was shown a straight red card in injury time, four minutes after coming off the bench, for a studs-up tackle on Matheus Nunes.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

  • Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (7/10):

    Made himself big to thwart Wilson Isidor from close range and bail out Dias. His kicking early in the game had been questionable but it's big saves like that which vindicate City's decision to buy him.

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    A pretty solid display defensively although his crossing left something to be desired.

    Ruben Dias (6/10):

    Had the audacity to shoot from so far out and was rewarded for it, even withstanding the deflection. Nearly cancelled out his goal by lacking awareness in his box when he was mugged by Isidor but Donnarumma came to the rescue.

    Josko Gvardiol (7/10):

    Defended astutely to ensure there was no repeat of the mad second halves against Leeds and Fulham and played his part in attack. Chipped a pass to Haaland in the first half and then scored a second goal in three games with an athletic leap and bullet header.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    An energetic display spent more in Sunderland's half than his own.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (7/10):

    Much better from him compared to recent weeks as he conducted the play with some expert passing.

    Nico Gonzalez (7/10):

    A towering display through the middle, getting the better of Xhaka.

    Phil Foden (7/10):

    Had a frustrating first half but was much better after the break, scoring his fifth goal in three league games and dovetailing nicely with Cherki.

  • Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Rayan Cherki (9/10):

    City's 'free soul' (in Guardiola's words) was in his element here, feeling empowered to try the most audacious of tricks. He laid the ball on for Dias's goal, then produced his ridiculous assist for Foden. He could have had two more assists had Tijjani Reijnders or Haaland had their shooting boots on and he was only denied a goal of his own by a fine Robin Roefs save.

    Erling Haaland (5/10):

    Barely made himself visible, taking just two touches in the first half. Got one opening after fleet footwork from Cherki but sent a tame shot straight at Roefs.

    Jeremy Doku (7/10):

    Caused Sunderland no end of worries with his quick footwork and runs inside, even if none of his trickery actually led to goals.

  • Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    A competent 20-minute performance after replacing Gvardiol.

    Tijjani Reijnders (5/10):

    Really should have scored when he missed the near post after a lovely ball from Cherki.

    Omar Marmoush (5/10):

    Had an air-shot when he failed to connect with Cherki's cross.

    Savinho (N/A):

    Replaced Cherki in the 82nd minute.

    Rico Lewis (N/A):

    Allowed Bernardo a breather by coming on in the 82nd minute.

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    Enjoyed his most comfortable 90 minutes in a while as his side kept their composure after a frustrating start and then easily held onto their advantage. His warning a few weeks ago that 'no one wins the title in November' feels particularly insightful now. 

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW