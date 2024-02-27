Man City player ratings vs Luton: The Kevin De Bruyne-Erling Haaland connection reaches a whole new level! Devastating duo combine for FOUR goals in FA Cup rout

The duo were in an utterly devastating mood and fired City to an emphatic victory at Kenilworth Road

It is no secret that Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland have a wonderful understanding on the pitch but they took their special relationship to obscene levels against Luton, combining for four goals as Manchester City blitzed the Hatters 6-2 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in style.

De Bruyne set up Haaland to score twice within the opening 18 minutes and the pair combined again in the 40th for the Norwegian's eighth hat-trick for City but his first away from home. Luton came alive either side of half-time to make it 3-2 with two thumping strikes from Jordan Clark. Incidentally, Clark was fed on both occasions by Ross Barkley.

De Bruyne set Haaland up for a fourth goal soon after though to reassert City's control on the game and the Norwegian then bagged his fifth, helped this time by Bernardo Silva. Mateo Kovacic completed the rout with a ferocious hit from outside the area, continuing the theme of stunning goals. The only negative note was Jack Grealish getting injured once more, almost certainly ruling him out of the Manchester derby.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Kenilworth Road...