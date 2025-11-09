Manchester City player ratings vs Liverpool: Jeremy Doku shines in dominant win while Erling Haaland and Nico Gonzalez find the net

Doku's trickery earned City a penalty when he was fouled by Giorgi Mamardashvili although the goalkeeper got his own back by denying Erling Haaland from the spot. Haaland would not be denied though and powered City into the lead with a header. Liverpool thought they had levelled against the run of play when Virgil van Dijk scored a header from a corner but Andy Robertson was interfering with play from an offside position.
It was a warning to City and they responded by doubling their advantage right before half-time with a deflected effort from Nico Gonzalez. Liverpool improved in the second half and gave the hosts a few scares but Doku had the final say, scoring with an incredible curling strike which ended the contest there and then.
GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...